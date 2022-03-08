Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,503 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.35. 839,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $382.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

