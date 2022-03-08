Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 166 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 163.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 822,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 365.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

