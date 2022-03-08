Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.96 ($8.65).

FRA SHA traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €4.83 ($5.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,285 shares. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.20). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.00.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

