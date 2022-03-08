Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

