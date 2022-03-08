Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,841,000 after buying an additional 876,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

