Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Schneider National by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 288,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schneider National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schneider National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

