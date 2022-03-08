Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) will report $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $4.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 319,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,894. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.