Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) will report $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $4.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 319,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,894. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.