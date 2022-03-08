Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

