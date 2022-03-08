Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $870.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $200,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $865,854 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

