Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

EL opened at $263.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.81 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

