Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 899,970 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

