Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,942 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLBL opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

