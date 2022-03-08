Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.44 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

