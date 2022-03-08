Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.
In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.44 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79.
Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
