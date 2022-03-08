Scotiabank Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTE. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.73.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.33. 13,319,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.88. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$6.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.