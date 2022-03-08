Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 124,842 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Arch Capital Group worth $65,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL remained flat at $$44.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

