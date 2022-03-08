Scout Investments Inc. Has $96.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 2.39% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $96,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

