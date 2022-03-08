Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 348,911 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,911 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Mosaic worth $53,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MOS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 410,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

