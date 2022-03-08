Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 358,663 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Huntsman worth $40,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

