Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
SHIP stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
