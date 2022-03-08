Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.