SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $75.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,250. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

