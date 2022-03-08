Secret (SCRT) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Secret has a market cap of $699.02 million and $25.27 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00011017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

