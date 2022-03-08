SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.