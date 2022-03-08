Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SHMAY stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Shimao Group has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $17.34.

Several research firms recently commented on SHMAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

