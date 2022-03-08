Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

