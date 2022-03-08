Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.44% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($229.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.80 ($176.96).

SAE opened at €71.10 ($77.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €127.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a 52-week high of €205.40 ($223.26).

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

