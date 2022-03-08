Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Drops By 19.0%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.