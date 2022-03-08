Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Drops By 18.2%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 911,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several research firms have commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 14,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,137. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
