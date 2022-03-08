Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 19.5%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

