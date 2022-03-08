Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 29.3%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter valued at $8,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dogness (International) by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. Dogness has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

