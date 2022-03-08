Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Declines By 23.7%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 533,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $79,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 46,407 shares of company stock worth $156,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELYS remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

