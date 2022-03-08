Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Declines By 23.7%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 533,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $79,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 46,407 shares of company stock worth $156,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
