Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Decreases By 24.5%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 842,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 636.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

