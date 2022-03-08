Short Interest in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rises By 28.6%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,728. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

