Short Interest in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Grows By 34.7%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
