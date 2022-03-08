Short Interest in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Grows By 34.7%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $190,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

