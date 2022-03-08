Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Decreases By 15.7%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,005,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,862. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

