Short Interest in Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Increases By 37.5%

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONYX opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the fourth quarter worth $815,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

