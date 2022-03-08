Short Interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rises By 25.4%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
