Short Interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rises By 25.4%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.