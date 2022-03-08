Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Drops By 27.5%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

