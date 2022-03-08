Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 17.4%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RFIL traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

