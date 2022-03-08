Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expands By 28.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TGS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $948.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

