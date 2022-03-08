Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 26.0%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 2,424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

