Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Insider Buys A$10,200.00 in Stock

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) insider Kim Slater acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,445.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Shriro alerts:

About Shriro (Get Rating)

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.