Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Insider Buys A$10,200.00 in Stock

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) insider Kim Slater acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,445.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.
About Shriro (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.