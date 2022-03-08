Shyft Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $163,676.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $163,676.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,202,734 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

