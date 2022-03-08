Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.46 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silgan by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,607. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

