Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.