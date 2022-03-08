Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

