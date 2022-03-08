Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMIC. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.