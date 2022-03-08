Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($176.09) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.45 ($175.49).

ETR SIX2 opened at €121.30 ($131.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17. Sixt has a 12 month low of €101.20 ($110.00) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($185.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €150.10 and its 200 day moving average is €142.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

