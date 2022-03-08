Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 124,502 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. 18,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.42 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

