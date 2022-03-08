Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as low as C$4.96. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 296,335 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$398.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

