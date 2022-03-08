Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 928.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCAF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

